    Moffi Almost Ready For Starting Role — Porto Boss Farioli

    Adeboye Amosu

    FC Porto head coach Francesco Fariolli has said Terem Moffi is edging closer to earning a starting berth in the team, reports Completesports.com.

    Moffi joined Porto on loan from Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice on the final day of the winter transfer window.

    The Nigeria international made his debut in Porto’s 1-0 victory over CD Nacional last weekend.

    The forward featured for 16 minutes in the keenly contested contest.

    Fariolli revealed Moffi is nearing full fitness.

    “These past few weeks have been good for improvement; he’s working hard. I’ve already said that in terms of weight and body composition, he’s back to where he should be. He’s close,” Fariolli told reporters.

    “When could he be a starter? Soon. We have Deniz at the moment, who is a step ahead. In the coming weeks, we’ll need both of them to help us maintain a very high level.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


