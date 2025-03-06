Close Menu
    Morocco 2025: Flamingos Arrive Pretoria For South Africa Clash

    Nigeria’s Flamingos arrived Pretoria on Thursday morning for their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier against the Bantwana of South Africa.

    On arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport, they met with four-time African Player of the Year, and President of Cameroon Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o Fils.


    Eto’o shook hands with the young ladies and left them with words of encouragement, after a group photograph.

    Saturday’s encounter will hold at the Lucas Moripe Stadium Pretoria.

    The reverse fixture is slated for the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne Saturday, March 15.

    The aggregate winner will sail through to the final qualifying round.

    Morocco will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup later in the year.


