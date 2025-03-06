2026 WCQ: Rwanda To Play Test Game For Super Eagles

The Amavubi of Rwanda will play a test game against a local side as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The friendly is scheduled for Saturday in Kigali.





The Rwanda Football Association, FERWAFA, announced the appointment of Algerian Adel Amrouche as new head coach of the Amavubi on Sunday.

Amrouche will use the friendly to assess home-based players before unveiling his squad for the game.

Rwanda will host the Super Eagles in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday, March 21.

The Amavubi will host Lesotho at the same venue four days later.

They currently top Group C with seven points from four games.

By Adeboye Amosu



