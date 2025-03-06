Dele-Bashiru Nears Full Recovery From Injury

Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is nearing return to full action after his short injury layoff.

Dele-Bashiru sustained an ankle injury in Lazio’s 0-0 home draw with Venezia last month.





The 24-year-old has missed the Biancolesti’s last two games due to the setback.

Lazio manager Marco Baroni provided a positive injury update on the player ahead of his side’s UEFA Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen.

“Castellanos and Dele could return before the break , Hysaj not because the path should be different and return immediately after the break,” Baroni stated.

The former Hatayaspor star has racked up five goals and two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A club this season.

He was named in Nigeria’s provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



