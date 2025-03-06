Exclusive: NPFL – Kano Pillars Extend Abdallah’s Suspension Again Amid Fan Tensions

Suspended Kano Pillars Technical Adviser, Usman Abdallah, has exclusively informed Completesports.com that the club’s management has further extended his suspension by one more match.

Abdallah was initially sidelined following an alleged altercation with a section of the Kano Pillars supporters’ club after a Matchday 21 home draw against El-Kanemi Warriors.





Since then, his assistant, Ahmed Garba, a.k.a. ‘Yaro Yaro,’ has taken charge of six matches, winning four, drawing one, and losing one.

The suspension was originally set for four games but was later extended by two more matches (Matchday 26 vs. Akwa United and Matchday 27 vs. Rangers). The four-time champions won both home fixtures.

It can be recalled that the club’s management had previously prolonged the suspension, citing an ongoing investigation by its Disciplinary Committee into the incident.

However, on Wednesday, Abdallah, a former Enyimba and Katsina United coach, told Completesports.com that his suspension has been extended again.

“I’ve been told that the suspension has been extended by one more game, which is this weekend’s away match against Kwara United,” Abdallah said.

“I was also informed that this decision is aimed at further easing tensions among the supporters’ club.”

Despite his suspension, Abdallah confirmed that he continues to receive his entitlements on time from Kano Pillars.

“I’ve said it time and again—I have no issues with the management. We’ve enjoyed a great working relationship,” he stated.

“Also, I have no problems with the supporters’ club. It was just a few individuals with ulterior motives who infiltrated the group, but we’ve since mended fences.

“Immediately after the incident and my suspension, I travelled out of the country to Saudi Arabia. I’ve just returned.

“And to be fair, the management has been excellent. I received my salary last month, and even the bonuses that were paid—I got mine,” Abdallah concluded.

By Sab Osuji



