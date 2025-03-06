Who Is Going To Enjoy A New Manager Bounce Between Nigeria And Rwanda?

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Eagles Of Nigeria And The Amavubi Of Rwanda Are Both Set To Have New Head Coaches Making Their Debut Ahead Of Their 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Clash

* Umar Sadiq Adds To Eric Chelle’s Headache Following His Recent Exploits With Valencia

* All Big Six Teams Except Man City Have Been Eliminated From The FA Cup

* Is This The Season For An Underdog Team To Win Football’s Oldest Cup Competition?

