Martins Confident Super Eagles Will Bounce Back, Secure 2026 World Cup Ticket

Former Super Eagles forward Obafemi Martins has backed Nigeria’s senior national team to overcome their slow start and secure one of Africa’s qualification spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

Martins, who was in Abuja as a guest of the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, expressed his belief that the team has the talent to qualify, warning that missing out on a second consecutive World Cup would be a major setback for both the players and the country.





“I am optimistic that the Super Eagles will bounce back from a poor start and secure qualification to the 2026 World Cup,” stated the former Inter Milan star, famously known as ‘Obagoal’ and ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’.

“The team boasts quality players who are hungry to play on the world stage. Their hunger will give them the ticket.”

Martins’ optimism comes despite Nigeria’s current struggles in the 2026 World Cu qualifiers. The Super Eagles find themselves in a difficult position, sitting fifth in Group C with just three points from four matches. They trail Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic, who each have seven points, while fourth-placed Lesotho is two points ahead. Nigeria’s only advantage is a slim one-point lead over bottom-placed Zimbabwe.

The task of turning things around now falls to new Head Coach Eric Chelle, who will be in charge for Nigeria’s next two crucial qualifiers. The Super Eagles will travel to Kigali to face Rwanda on 21 March 2025 before hosting Zimbabwe in Uyo on 25 March 2025—two matches that could define their World Cup fate.

Receiving Martins in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Olopade expressed his delight at welcoming the former Nigeria international, describing him as a legend whose contributions to Nigerian football remain unforgettable.

“I am very delighted to receive our former Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins, in my office. It is great to see him around, and Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry all his exploits for the national team and in Europe, playing for some of the biggest clubs like Inter Milan, Newcastle United, and Wolfsburg, just to mention a few,” Olopade stated.

During their meeting, they had an engaging discussion about the future of Nigerian football, with Martins expressing his desire to contribute to the game’s development in the country.

Hon. Olopade used the opportunity to urge young Nigerian footballers to emulate Martins’ dedication, patriotism, and commitment to the national team.

“Martins’ career serves as a blueprint for aspiring footballers, showing the importance of hard work, discipline, and a strong sense of duty to the country,” he said.

Martins, known for his blistering pace and powerful strikes, remains one of Nigeria’s most iconic strikers, having represented the Super Eagles at multiple international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. His impressive club career saw him excel in some of the world’s top leagues, leaving a lasting legacy in Europe and Asia.

