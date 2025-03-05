NPFL: Lobi Stars Adopt Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium New Home Ground

Lobi Stars have now adopt the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu as their new home ground, reports Completesports.com.

The Makurdi club adopted the Lafia City Stadium as their temporary ground at the start of the season.





Lobi Stars later shifted to the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

They played three matches at the ground before requesting for a change of venue.

According to the NPFL, the Pride of Benue can no longer make a request for a change of their home ground except they are returning to their Aper Aku Stadium ground in Makurdi.

Lobi Stars will host Ikorodu City at their new home ground this weekend.

Mohammed Babaganaru’s side currently occupy last position on the table with 23 points from 27 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu





