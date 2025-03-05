Nwaneri Wins Arsenal’s February Player Of The Month Award

Ethan Nwaneri has been named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for February.

Nwaneri beat off competition from Gabriel Magalhaes, Jurrien Timber and Mikel Merino to clinch the award.





“Ethan Nwaneri has been chosen by our supporters as our men’s Player of the Month for February, after he topped our poll,” Arsenal announced on Wednesday.

“The 17-year-old’s breakout campaign has gone from strength to strength and has now seen him collect his first club prize, after he scooped 54% of the votes to beat Gabriel, Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber to the award.

“Ethan began the month by capping off our famous 5-1 victory over Manchester City with a superb goal which saw him delightfully bend the ball around Stefan Ortega into the net with the final kick of the contest

“Then in just his fourth Premier League start, he registered his first assist for our first-team when his delightful cross was nodded home by Merino at Leicester to break the deadlock and lead us to a vital victory.

“After scoring against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night, Ethan now has eight goals this campaign – only Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney have scored more for Premier League clubs before turning 18.”



