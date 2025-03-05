Morocco 2025: South Africa Throw Gate Open For Flamingos Clash

The South Africa Football Association, SAFA, has thrown the gates open for this weekend’s 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup clash between Bantwana and Flamingos.

The second round first leg tie will hold at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on Saturday.





SAFA charged the fans to come out in large numbers to show their support for Bantwana.

“Come Show Your Love and support the team in this crucial World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

ENTRY IS FREE!!,SAFA wrote on X.



South Africa defeated Gabon 21-2 on aggregate to book a date with the Flamingos

2022 FIFA World Cup bronze medalists Nigeria drew bye to the second round.

The reverse fixture is slated for the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Saturday, March 15.

The winner on aggregate will progress to the third round of the qualification campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu



