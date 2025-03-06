Super Falcons Maintain 36th Position In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Falcons maintained 36th position in the latest FIFA women’s world ranking released on Thursday.

FIFA released the first ranking for 2025 on their official website.





The nine-time African champions also kept their position as the number one ranked team in Africa.

The Super Falcons have been in the 36th position since March 2024.

Justine Madugu’s side retained the same position in June, August and December, 2024.

The Falcons were last in action in a friendly against France last November. They lost 2-1 to Les Bleues.

South Africa, Morocco, Zambia and Ghana complete the top five countries in Africa.

Globally, the United States of America are No.1, trailed by world champions Spain, Germany, England and Japan.

By Adeboye Amosu



