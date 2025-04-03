Moyes Hits Out Over ‘Offside’ Winner After Everton Defeat To Liverpool

David Moyes bemoaned an “offside” goal that gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Everton – but admitted James Tarkowski was lucky to avoid an early red card on a controversial night at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s 57th-minute goal gave Liverpool a 100th derby win and moved them a step closer to the Premier League title, but both sides were left unhappy with decisions from referee Sam Barrott and his assistants.





Jota took his goal, his first since January, in some style, but Moyes fumed over the build-up after his nine-match unbeaten run since returning to Everton ended.

Luis Diaz was in an offside position when Ryan Gravenberch played the ball forward, but Jota capitalised after Tarkowski cut out a pass heading in his direction.

“He’s offside,” Moyes said (via RTE). “I’ve not sought an explanation. I’ve said to (the officials) I’m disappointed. I think it’s quite an easy one to give. All our players are holding the 18-yard line and Diaz has come from behind and affects Tarky from behind.

“I’m really surprised it wasn’t given, or maybe I’m not surprised… I don’t think there’s many managers who come here and think they get loads of decisions at Anfield…

“I wasn’t sure how well the linesmen have done their jobs tonight. There were early flags, late flags, I didn’t think they’ve done particularly well.”

Moyes even got some sympathy from Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

“It was not offside according to the rules,” the Dutchman said. “Do I like the rules? No. I do not like the rule, it is not a rule that helps the team wanting to attack… so I hate that rule, but the execution of the rule was fortunately for us well done in that situation.”

Before then the main talking point had been over Tarkowski’s reckless early challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. The Everton defender clearly won the ball, but caught the Argentinian high on the back of the calf with his follow through.

Barrott showed a yellow, a decision quickly upheld following a VAR check, but one few agreed with. Former Everton hard man Duncan Ferguson said it was a “straight red all day” on Sky Sports.



