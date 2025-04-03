Turkish Cup: Osimhen Relishes Galatasaray’s Derby Victory Over Fenerbahce

Victor Osimhen has reacted to Galatasaray’s Turkish Cup victory over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, reports Completesports.com.

Galatasaray defeated the hosts 2-1 in the quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.





Osimhen scored a brace for Okan Buruk’s side in the thrilling encounter.

The Nigeria international opened scoring after 10 minutes, and scored his second from the penalty spot 17 minutes later.

“We know that Galatasaray – Fenerbahçe matches are intense and difficult matches. It is necessary to focus from the first minute to the ninetieth minute. We were actually optimistic when we came,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

” Unfortunately, we made our fans unhappy last week. We had to play well here to compensate for them. Now we will look at the upcoming matches and progress match by match.

“As I have said in previous interviews, I have really loved this club since I came here, I loved the people here, I loved the fans. I want to reciprocate their love by working hard. My teammates are also very important to me.

“They always support me. Of course, scoring a goal in the derby was important. If my teammates had not done very important things, I would not have been able to score those goals. I am grateful to them in this regard. I want to continue my performance. I want to do everything I can for the team.”

Osimhen has scored 27 goals and registered five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



