Onuachu Bags 4th EPL Goal As Liverpool Beat Everton To Restore 12-Point Lead Over Arsenal

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was on target in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Onuachu got his fourth goal in his 20th English topflight appearance this season after opening the scoring in the 20th minute.





But a 92nd minute goal by substitute Matheus Franca denied the Saints a first win since February 1st.

Onuachu’s Nigerian teammate Nigeria Joe Aribo also featured after coming on in the 71st minute.

Despite the draw Southampton remain bottom on 10 points with Palace in 12th on 40 points.

At Anfield a Diogo Jota second half goal saw Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 in the Merseyside derby.

The win means Liverpool, who are now on 73 points, have restored their 12 points lead over second-placed Arsenal in the league table.

Arne Slot’s men needed to respond after Arsenal cut their lead to nine points courtesy of their 2-1 win against Fulham on Tuesday at the Emirates stadium.

After a tough first half encounter, Jota eventually broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.

The defeat leaves the Toffees in 15th position on 34 points.

At the Etihad stadium, it was more troubles for Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates as they lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

Goals from Jack Grealish, on 2nd minutes and Omar Marmoush in the 29th minute sealed the three points for the Cityzens.

The Foxes are now on a run of eight-game losing streak.

Pep Guardiola’s men occupy fourth spot on 51 points while Leicester on 17 points are languishing in 19th.

Meanwhile, in other fixtures on Wednesday, Aston Villa walloped Brighton 3-0, Ipswich defeated Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality stadium, and Newcastle United edged out Brentford 2-1 at St. James’ Park.



