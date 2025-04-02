Osimhen’s Double Sends Galatasaray Into Turkish Cup Semis

Victor Osimhen fired a brace as Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1 in a thrilling Turkish Cup quarter-final clash in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Turkey international Baris Yilmaz teed up the forward for the opening goal after 10 minutes.





Osimhen tucked away a penalty in the 27th minute for Galatasaray’s second goal of the game.

Sebastian Szymański pulled a goal back for Fenerbahce late in the first half.

Osimhen was booked for a foul in the 85th minute.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Spain international Alvaro Morata one minute later.

The 26-year-old has now registered 27 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

His compatriot Bright Osayi-Samuel was an unused substitute for Fenerbahce in the game.

By Adeboye Amosu



