    Osimhen’s Double Sends Galatasaray Into Turkish Cup Semis

    Victor Osimhen fired a brace as Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 2-1 in a thrilling Turkish Cup quarter-final clash in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

    Turkey international Baris Yilmaz teed up the forward for the opening goal after 10 minutes.


    Osimhen tucked away a penalty in the 27th minute for Galatasaray’s second goal of the game.

    Sebastian Szymański pulled a goal back for Fenerbahce late in the first half.

    Osimhen was booked for a foul in the 85th minute.

    The Nigeria international was replaced by Spain international Alvaro Morata one minute later.

    The 26-year-old has now registered 27 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds this season.

    His compatriot Bright Osayi-Samuel was an unused substitute for Fenerbahce in the game.

