Ndah On Trial At South African Club

Super Eagles defender Olisa Ndah is training with South African club Stellenbosch FC following his exit from Orlando Pirates.

Ndah opted to part ways with Orlando Pirates last month after losing his place in the starting line-up.

According to South African publication, idiskitimes, Stellenbosch FC are assessing the defender with a view of handing him a contract.

The 28-year-old was troubled by injuries during his time with Pirates.

Ndah last played an official match in Orlando Pirates’ clash with Polokwane City in September 2024.

The former Akwa United star made 81 appearances across all competitions for the Buccaneers.

He won three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup trophies with the club.

Ndah’s representatives recently denied his move to Libyan outfit Al Shomooa.

By Adeboye Amosu




