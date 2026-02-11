Arteta Issues Fitness Update On Saka, Odegaard, Trossard Ahead Brentford Vs Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has issued a fitness update on Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard ahead of Arsenal’s trip across London to take on Brentford on Thursday.

Arteta is managing a squad across a packed fixture schedule with numerous players sidelined, including Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, as well as Leandro Trossard going off in the win over Sunderland.

During Wednesday afternoon’s press conference in preparation for the game at the Gtech Stadium with Keith Andrews’ side, Mikel has delivered an update.

“[Bukayo, Martin and Leandro], we will see,” Arteta said via arsenal.com.

Exciting young forward Max Dowman has been rehabilitating from an injury, having last appeared in a competitive first-team match in November, when he became Arsenal’s youngest-ever Champions League appearance-maker against Slavia Prague.

Arteta has admitted the 16-year-old is still not quite ready yet, but is making considerable strides towards a future return.

“Max is still not available. However, he’s doing very well.

“I think he will be with us in a week or so, and then he can pick up the rhythm and be available for us.”

Lastly, the manager discussed Mikel Merino, who underwent foot surgery earlier this week, beginning an extended period of recovery which will last several months.

Merino had been enjoying a very productive campaign, scoring 12 times for club and country including in his last appearance against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

“I think the doctors were really happy with the way [the surgery] went,” he explained.

“Now it’s the start of obviously a long process, we’re talking about bone healing. So, we’ll respect the timings, and I’m sure he’s going to do everything he possibly can to speed up that recovery.

“The timeframes, we’re talking about months – whether it’s three, four or five, we don’t know.”



