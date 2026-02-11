It Will Be Big Loss For Eagles If Chelle Accepts Marseille’s Offer –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Super Eagles will be at a big loss if head coach Eric Chelle is allowed to join Marseille in Ligue 1.



Chelle, who led Nigeria to win a bronze at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, is among several names under consideration, alongside former Marseille captain Habib Beye, who most recently managed Stade Rennais to replace sacked manager Roberto De Zerbi.



Reacting to the development, Ekpo, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should offer Chelle a new contract so as to continue with his good work with the Super Eagles.

He noted that allowing Chelle to leave for Marseille will be a big loss to the Super Eagles.



“There is a need for the NFF to extend Chelle’s contract before he joins Marseille.



“He has done a good job with the Super Eagles, most especially after the impressive display of the team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where Nigeria won bronze.



“It will be a big loss if Chelle is allowed to join Marseille because it would have been nice to allow him to continue with his job here in Nigeria.”



