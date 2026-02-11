West Ham, Crystal Palace Keen To Sign Super Eagles Star

West Ham and Crystal Palace have reportedly entered the race to sign Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze during the summer transfer window.



The Nigerian international, who is on loan at Fulham from AC Milan, has been impressive in the Premier League this ongoing season.



Recall that Chukwueze’s loan spell will expire at the end of the season.

Chukwueze remains contracted to AC Milan, who are believed to be open to selling if their valuation is met. The Serie A giants are reportedly seeking between £21.7 million and £26 million for the wide man.



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Hammers and Palace have identified the Super Eagles star as a key attacking target as they look to strengthen their frontline this summer.



West Ham currently find themselves in 18th place in the Premier League table, so a signing like Chukwueze surely hinges on them escaping from relegation in the weeks ahead.



