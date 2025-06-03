Neville Backs Man United To Sign Mbeumo After Cunha Deal

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has reportedly backed his former club to go all the way and sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils are believed to be eyeing a move for the Cameroon international after completing a £62.5 million deal for Wolves star Matheus Cunha.

After Liam Delap, a former target, opted to join Chelsea rather than make the switch to Old Trafford, United have turned their attention to Mbeumo.

Mbeumo, 25, has been with Brentford for six years. Last season, he scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League.

Asked about Manchester United’s moves for Cunha and Mbeumo, Neville told Sky Sports, as reported by The Metro: “They need players who are going to come in and hit the ground running.

“United has become a very difficult place for new signings to operate in recent years. Cunha and Mbeumo have Premier League experience, they’ve got plenty of games under their belts — it’s not new to them.

“They’re the right type as well because when I watch the United wide players under Ruben Amorim, they have to get from box to box quickly and travel with and without the ball at pace.

“Cunha and Mbeumo both do that. The players who are going to leave United are more jinkers and play in smaller spaces.”

United ended the 2024/25 season in abysmal fashion — finishing 15th in the Premier League and losing the UEFA Europa League final to fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur.

By Habeeb Kuranga



