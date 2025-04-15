Newcastle United Interested In Arokodare

Newcastle United are tracking KRC Genk’s forward Tolu Arokodare, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare has caught the eye with his impressive displays for the Belgian Pro League outfit this season.





The striker has scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 38 matches across all competitions for the Smurfs.

Newcastle United have already established contact with Genk for the player, according to Africa Foot.

Genk are expected to demand around €17m to sell the Nigeria international.

He was close to securing a move to Turkish Super Lig club, Trabzonspor last summer.

Arokodare joined Genk from French club Amiens SC in January 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu



