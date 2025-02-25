Nigerian Forward Joins Armenian Club Van FC

Dosu Joseph Football Club youngster, Ajibona Usman has joined Van FC in Armenia.

The 18-year-old forward, who has been developing his skills at Russia’s Vista Gelendzhik academy, made the move under the guidance of agent Paul Ojo.





He joined Van FC for an undisclosed fee till the end of the season where he is expected to gain first team and league experience.

“Usman has joined Van FC till the end of the season from Vista Gelendzhik.”

“This move is a big step for Usman in his career development. We wish him all the best in his career” DJFA wrote in a statement.

Usman is expected to make his debut when Van FC take on Alashkert on Saturday.

Founded on May 31, 2019, Van FC competes in the Armenian top-flight league and currently occupy fifth in the standings, with 29 points after recording nine wins, two draws, and six losses from 17 matches.

They have also scored 34 goals and conceding 21.



