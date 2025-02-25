NPFL: Abia Warriors In Ilorin To Beat Kwara United — Goalkeeper Nmecha

Abia Warriors goalkeeper Johnson Nmecha is in buoyant mood ahead of his side’s trip to Kwara United.

The Umuahia club head into the contest in confident mood following the oriental derby win over Rangers last week.





Imama Amapakabo’s side currently occupy fourth position on the table with 39 points.

Kwara United have also been impressive at home in recent weeks.

“It’s not going to be an easy game, because we know what we are here for,” he told the club’s media.

“So, it’s not going to be easy. Kwara United, they are a good side, and looking at where they are on the table, I think it’s not going to be an easy game, it’s going to be a very tough game which we are very, very prepared for.”

Kwara United are tutored by the former Abia Warriors assistant coach Tunde Sani.

They also have in their ranks former Abia Warriors players, Ozor Philip and Jimoh Gbadamosi.

Nmecha said he is looking forward to playing against his former teammates.

“It’s a normal thing, it’s football so, players come and go, you get to meet a lot of people and you play games. I know the kind of quality they have so, we are very, very prepared, and we are looking forward to meeting them again,”he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



