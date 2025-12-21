Nigerian Midfielder Set To Join MLS Club Colorado Rapids

Nigerian midfielder Hamzat Ojediran is set to join Major League Soccer, MLS, club Colorado Rapids, reports Completesports.com.

According to reports, Lens and Colorado Rapids have reached an agreement for Ojediran’s transfer.

Colorado Rapids will pay a transfer fee of less than €3m for the player.

It is double of what Lens paid to acquire him from Debrecen in Hungary in August 2024.

The defensive midfielder still needs to obtain his visa and undergo a medical examination before the deal is officially announced.

The 22-year-old has a contract with Lens until 2028.

He is yet to make an appearance for Blood and Gold this season.



