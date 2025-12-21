Flying Eagles Midfielder Charged Over Alleged Non-Consensual Sexual Conduct

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga has been charged with alleged sexual conduct without consent, reports Completesports.com.

Molde revealed that the incident was reported to the authorities in April.

The club further stated that they and the player have cooperated with the police throughout the investigation.

“Daniel has been informed of the charges and has been removed from training and matches for the time being. After the end of the season, Daniel traveled home in connection with the team’s planned vacation. Daniel and the club have agreed that he will return to Norway ahead of the legal proceedings,” the club announced.

Molde chairman Odd Ivar Moen commented on the situation.

“We have previously experienced how demanding this type of case is for those involved, for the club and for everyone around us. This is a serious matter, and we take the charges that have been brought very seriously,” said Moen.

Daga’s lawyer, Astrid Bolstad, confirmed that the Nigerian youngster does not admit guilt.

“My client acknowledges that there was a sexual incident, but maintains that it was consensual. He believes that he has done nothing illegal and does not admit guilt. We are surprised that charges have been brought after the investigation that has been carried out,” Bolstad said.



