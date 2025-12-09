Nigerian Striker Leaves Danish Club Randers

Stephen Odey will leave Danish club Randers when his contract expires at the end of this month, Completesports.com reports.

The forward is bringing an end to his four -and-a-half-year spell with the Horses.

Odey joined Randers on loan from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk for the 2021-22 season with an option to buy.

After scoring five goals in seven games, Randers confirmed on 21 November, 2021, that they had bought Odey from Genk at the end of his loan deal, becoming the most expensive transfer in the club’s history.

Odey Thanks Randers

Odey thanked the club for making his stay memorable.

“I have really enjoyed my time here in Randers. It has been a fantastic period with fantastic people at the club – from the staff and management to the players and fans,” Odey told club’s official website.

“I have been here for many years, through both good and bad times, and I will really miss the club – but that is life in football.

“I wish the team all the best for the rest of the season.”

The 27-year-old scored 28 goals in 129 appearances for Randers.

By Adeboye Amosu



