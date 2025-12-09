Close Menu
    He Brings Intensity, Creativity To Fulham –Sidwell Hails Chukwueze

    Former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell has praised Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze’s impressive display for Fulham against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

    Recall that the Nigerian international was subbed off in the second half as Fulham lost 2-1 to Palace in Sunday’s Premier League game at the Craven Cottage.

    Speaking with Sky Sport, Sidwell stated that the former Villarreal star has brought intensity and creativity to Fulham since his arrival from AC Milan this summer.

    “He’s been brilliant. He brings that intensity, creativity, guile which is what this Fulham team need.

    “He gets in behind, runs off the shoulder and is clever.

    “He gets in real good positions and isn’t happy playing the safe ball.”


