Nottingham Forest Add Aina To Europa League Squad

Nottingham Forest have added Ola Aina to their UEFA Europa League squad, reports Completesports.com.

Aina was included in the squad ahead of Tricky Trees final two league phase fixtures of the competition.

The Nigeria international will now look to make his first appearance in the competition when Forest take on Portuguese club, SC Braga on Thursday (today).

The full-back sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with Nigeria in September.

Aina returned to action for Forest earlier this month.

The defender has started three of Sean Dyche’s side last four matches in all competitions.

Angus Gunn has also been added to the squad in the place in injured John Victor.



By Adeboye Amosu



