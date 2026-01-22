UCL: We Did A Good Job –Osimhen Reacts To Galatasaray Draw Vs Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has expressed satisfaction with Galatasaray’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in Wednesday’s Champions League game.



The Nigerian international, who played all 90 minutes, told the club media that the players fought hard against Atletico Madrid.



“We knew before the match that we would be playing against a strong opponent,” Osimhen told the media.



“I congratulate my teammates for their fight throughout the 90 minutes; we did a good job against a great opponent.



“The match was 50-50. We had chances to finish the game in some moments. I’m happy with our performance.”

Galatasaray are on 10 points and need to win at Etihad Stadium against City in their final league phase match to guarantee a place in the two-legged play-offs, although a draw may still be enough depending on other results.



However, Osimhen also disclosed that Galatasaray will focus on their next league game before facing Manchester City in their final Champions League game at the Etihad Stadium.



“Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world. We’ll take it one game at a time,” he added.



“We’ll focus on the league first, then on that game. It won’t be easy, but I trust my team. I’m looking at it positively.



“We can get something out of it. The most important thing is to have a good game, like we did against Atletico.”



