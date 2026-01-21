Leeds United Move Big Step For Me — Ngenge

Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Leonard Ngenge has reflected on his move to Premier League club Leeds United, reports Completesports.com.

    The West Yorkshire club announced Ngenge’s signing on Tuesday.

    The centre-back joined Leeds United from Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars.

    Ngenge explained how pleased he was to make the move to West Yorkshire.

    “I am excited,” the Nigerian international told the club’s official website.

    “It is a big step for me. It is the biggest step of my career right now and I hope to start perfectly.

    “It is a huge opportunity and hopefully I get to utilise my opportunity and do better for the club, represent the club and be part of the great things they set out to achieve.

    “Leeds is a great club. I know they have got like tons of history and I heard about some players like Tony Yeboah from Ghana who scored lots of goals, so I know they are a good club.

    “I am left-footed, I like to show my tackling abilities, getting the body in the way and doing everything to cover the goalkeeper.”

