Trabzonspor Submit Offer For Dele-Bashiru

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have submitted offer for Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, reports Completesports.com.

Dele-Bashiru has been linked with a move from Lazio this month.

The 24-year-old returned to Italy this week after representing Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Trabzonspor have submitted a formal offer to his representatives.

The report states that while the offer from the Black Sea Storm is financially attractive, Dele-Bashiru is not yet convinced.

Read Also:Done Deal: Flying Eagles Forward Joins Austrian Club On Loan

Premier League club, Nottingham Forest are also reportedly in the race to sign the player, but are yet to table a former offer.

The talented midfielder played in Turkey for Hataypsor before making the switch to Lazio.

A move to England is said to be more attractive to him than a return to Turkey.

Trabzonspor have two of his compatriots, Paul Onuachu, and Anthony Nwakaeme in their ranks.

They also recently signed another Nigerian Chibuike Nwaiwu from Austrian club, Wolfsberger AC.

By Adeboye Amosu



