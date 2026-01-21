Close Menu
    AFCON 2025: CAF Sanctions Algeria Over Misconduct In Quarter-final Defeat To Super Eagles

    There were many round scenes during and after the AFCON 2025 Quarterfinal match — Algeria vs Nigeria in Marrakech — as the outclassed Algerians couldn’t contain their frustration.
    The Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee have imposed severe sanctions on Algeria following the chaotic scenes that unfolded after their quarter-final defeat to Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

    According to Ahram, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed on Wednesday.

    The sanctions affect players, the federation, and supporters involved in the incidents at the end of the match, which saw Nigeria defeat Algeria 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

    Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of France football legend Zinedine Zidane, has been handed a two-match suspension.

    Defender Rafik Belghali has received a four-match ban, two of which are suspended.

    All suspensions will be served during the CAN 2027 qualifiers, meaning the players will still be eligible to play in this summer’s World Cup.

    FAF were also fined a total of $100,000 for the misconduct of the national team, as well as the inappropriate behavior of certain players, officials, and fans following the final whistle.

    In response, FAF have confirmed it will appeal the sanctions, emphasizing their commitment to defending the interests of Algerian football through institutional channels.


