Nottingham Forest Snap Up England Youth Wonderkid Nwosu From West Ham Academy

Nottingham Forest have quietly closed their transfer window with a bang — signing one of West Ham’s brightest academy talents, Chinaza Nwosu, in a deadline-day deal that caught everyone off guard, Completesports.com reports.

Who Is Chinaza Nwosu?

The 17-year-old midfielder has already made waves at youth level. Developed at West Ham since U9, Nwosu broke into their U18 side early, playing 12 times last season.

Nwosu also sealed a spot in the England youth setup — donning the U15, U16, and U17 kits, including multiple starts this season and registering assists in high-stakes matches.

Also Read: EPL: Aina Plays 90 Minutes, Onyeka Subbed On As Nottingham Forest Edge Brentford

It was Fabrizio Romano who confirmed the surprise move: Nottingham Forest signed Nwosu after the transfer deadline closed, beating out competition from several top clubs to secure the promising talent.

West Ham’s Loss, Nottingham Forest’s Gain

At West Ham, Nwosu was seen as a future star — training with senior squads and earning praise for his excellent technical ability and athleticism, as well as a high tactical IQ in midfield. Graham Potter even gave him first-team training minutes this summer — a clear signal that West Ham valued him highly.

But Nottingham Forest — backed by their rising academy reputation following All Youth Cup success and Premier League 2 upgrades — moved swiftly to secure his signature. The club sees Nwosu as the next piece in their long-term youth strategy.

Nigerian Roots, Rising Hopes At Nottingham Forest

For Nigerian football watchers, Nwosu represents another exciting case of Nigerian heritage shining through: his full name is a proud nod to his Nigerian roots, even as he grows through the English academy system, wearing the Three Lions badge.

Also Read: Nottingham Forest Drop Awoniyi From Europa League Squad

Nwosu’s Nottingham Forest move only intensifies anticipation around his future — especially if he stays on track for England or opts to represent the Super Eagles down the line.

What’s Next For Nwosu At Nottingham Forest?

With Forest placing him in their thriving youth setup, all signs point to a bright trajectory for Nwosu. Prepare to hear his name a lot more, as this promising playmaker may just become a key piece in both Forest’s future and Nigerian football conversations.

By Johnny Ogbah in the UK



