NPFL 2024/25 Title Race Over! Ikhana Declares Remo Stars Champions

Kadiri Ikhana has exclusively told Completesports.com that, in his view, the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title has already been decided, with the Sky Blue Stars – Remo Stars as the runaway winners.

The 73-year-old, who was part of the Green Eagles squad that won Nigeria’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980 after a 3-0 victory over Algeria at the National Stadium, Lagos, believes Remo Stars have already secured the league. According to him, the title race effectively ended two matches ago when Remo Stars opened up an 11-point lead at the top of the NPFL table.





Ikhana, who won the 1979 NPFL title with Bendel Insurance, insists it is practically impossible for any team to overhaul Remo Stars.

The coach, who was named CAF Coach of the Year in 2003 after becoming the first Nigerian to win the CAF Champions League with Enyimba, believes the fight for second and third place is all that remains in the league.

“For me, the season was decided two matches ago when Remo Stars went 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table,” Ikhana told Completesports.com from his hometown, Auchi, in Edo State.

“Remo Stars have won the league already, and the rest of the teams can only fight for second and third positions for continental tickets.”

Ikhana, who won the league with Enyimba in 2003, has also managed top NPFL clubs, including Kano Pillars, El-Kanemi Warriors, Sharks, BCC Lions, Kwara United, and Sunshine Stars.

Currently, Remo Stars sit atop the standings with 54 points, while second-placed Rivers United trail with 43 points, with 11 matches remaining.

This weekend, Remo Stars will travel to face Bendel Insurance in a matchday 28 fixture, while Rivers United will host Niger Tornadoes.

Meanwhile, Completesports.com checks reveal that Ikhana has joined the growing list of former players and coaches who have launched football academies to nurture young talent.

Ikhana confirmed that he has set up a football academy in his hometown, Auchi, Edo State.

“As we speak now, I’m in my hometown, Auchi, Edo State, where I’ve opened a football academy,” Ikhana said.

“It will be officially launched with a screening exercise tomorrow, Friday, 7 March 2025. It’s important to develop a new generation of footballers as a way of giving back to society,” he emphasised.

By Sab Osuji



