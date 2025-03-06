Zubairu: My Flying Eagles’ Job Won’t Derail El-Kanemi Warriors’ NPFL Top-Three Ambition

Aliyu Zubairu, Technical Adviser of El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the Flying Eagles’ 2025 CAF U-20 AFCON campaign will not derail the club’s ambition of securing a top-three finish in the 2024/2025 NPFL season.

El-Kanemi Warriors currently sit eighth in the NPFL standings with 40 points and will travel to face ninth-placed Enyimba, who have 38 points after 27 rounds of matches, in Sunday’s matchday 28 fixture.





The Flying Eagles, record seven-time African champions (1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, 2015), have been drawn in Group B alongside four-time winners Egypt (1981, 1991, 2003, 2013), as well as South Africa and Morocco, both of whom are yet to win the title.

Also Read: Nottingham Forest Target Osayi-Samuel As Replacement For Aina

The tournament is scheduled to kick off in Ivory Coast on 26 April and conclude on 18 May 2025.

With the Flying Eagles’ preparations and AFCON matches spanning this period, Coach Zubairu could miss as many as eight NPFL games. However, the Adamawa State-born tactician remains confident that his absence will not affect El-Kanemi Warriors’ momentum.

“No, my absence won’t affect El-Kanemi Warriors,” Zubairu assured Complete Sports in an exclusive chat on Wednesday.

“We have a capable assistant coach, Mohammed Mohammed. The technical crew shares the same philosophy, and don’t forget, I will leave a scheduled programme for them while maintaining communication from time to time.

“In that case, my physical absence won’t be felt much, and I can assure you it won’t affect the team.”

Also Read: NPFL: Rivers United Won’t Give Up On Title Chase — Finidi

El-Kanemi Warriors are the reigning President Federation Cup champions, having thrashed Abia Warriors 4-0 in the 2024 final.

Zubairu further revealed the key factors behind the club’s impressive run in the ongoing NPFL season.

“First, we have a group of young players who are eager to play,” he explained.

“Again, we have players who are willing to learn new things about the game and adapt to my philosophy.

“Besides, there is strong determination among the players to prove that last year’s President Federation Cup triumph was no fluke,” Zubairu added.

By Sab Osuji



