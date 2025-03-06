Nottingham Forest Target Osayi-Samuel As Replacement For Aina

Nottingham Forest have identified Osayi Samuel as a replacement for his Super Eagles teammate Ola Aina, whose contract will expire at the end of the season.

Osayi-Samuel, whose contract will expire at the end of the season, has also rejected Fenerbahce’s latest contract offer.





According to Turkish media outfit takvim.com.tr Fenerbahce had held new contract negotiations with Osayi-Samuel three times who is in contact with some English teams with Forest among them.

The media outfit reported that Forest made the most serious offer to Osayi-Samuel among these clubs and want him to replace Aina

It was also claimed that the former Queens Park Rangers right-back want to continue his career in England.

The 27-year-old has made 16 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig this season for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic, Forest are working hard to tie Aina down to a new contract.

Aina was only handed a one-year extension last summer and his form has kicked on during the 2024/25 campaign.

Discussions have been ongoing for several months over an even longer deal for Aina who has been instrumental in the success that Forest have had during this campaign.

By James Agberebi



