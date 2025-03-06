Osimhen Is Galatasaray’s Lifewire –Çolak

Former Turkey international Tanju Çolak has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the lifewire of Galatasaray.



Çolak stated this in an interview with with Ekol TV, as quoted by habersarikirmizi, where he hailed the Nigerian international’s hunger and fighting spirit to see his team win games.



He also noted that without Osimhen, Galatasaray will not be top of the Turkish League this season.

“Osimhen, he plays to the death! There is a player like Osimhen who runs, fights, wants, can get his head into every ball, and throws himself into the middle,” Çolak said.



“None of them wants to win as much as Osimhen. Osimhen is a character who does not want to lose with his ambition, determination, and desire. If it were not for Osimhen, Galatasaray could even be 5th.”







