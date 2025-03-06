Nottingham Forest Upbeat Aina Will Sign New Contract

Nottingham Forest are upbeat Ola Aina will soon put pen to paper on a new contract, reports Completesports.com.

The Tricky Trees are actively working to secure the Nigeria international’s long-term future with his current deal set to expire this summer.





According to The Athletic, talks are now at an advanced stage between the club and Aina’s representatives.

The full-back has played a pivotal role in Forest’s push for continental football next season.

The 28-year-old has scored twice in 27 league appearances for the Reds this term.

Aina linked up with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on free transfer in July 2023, penning a one year contract.

Forest activated a one-year contract extension for the defender last summer.

By Adeboye Amosu



