UCL: We Were Better Than Liverpool –PSG Coach, Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has said his team was the better side despite falling to Liverpool in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League tie in Paris.

The Premier League leaders are in the driving seat of the Champions League last-16 tie after earning a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.





The Reds were dominated throughout by a potent PSG attack and were very much indebted to their goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

But the French champions’ profligacy in the final third was punished with three minutes remaining when Liverpool substitute Harvey Elliott netted the winner.

Enrique wbo admitted that he found it ‘strange’ how PSG fell to defeat has vowed that his troops will take the positives into the second leg next Tuesday.

“It’s very unfair. It was a very complete game from us, maybe our most complete game in the Champions League,” he said in his post-match press conference. “In the first half, the expected goals were totally in our favour. They shot once and scored. Their best player was Alisson the goalkeeper. It’s a bit strange but I feel very proud of my team, the players and the fans.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere but football is sometimes unfair. You have to score. We’ll take it in a positive way and think about the return match in Liverpool.

“There’s nothing to explain, we were much better than Liverpool. Much better! I repeat but their best player was the goalkeeper. We were really better than Liverpool but they won.

“If you want to see the negative, I don’t see it. I’m very proud of my team and my players. There’s a second match left in Liverpool, we’re not going to give up.”



