NPFL: 3SC Chief Lawal Demands Players’ Commitment After Poor Run

Shooting Stars General Manager Dimeji Lawal has read the riot act to the team, charging them to brace up and approach the task before them with utmost seriousness and commitment.

The Oluyole Warriors are winless in their last seven league games.





Lawal frowned at the the players performance in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Akwa United.

“Guys we need to tell ourselves the truth, this is not the kind of teams (Akwa United) that should be defeating us, but we just fell into their hands,”he was quoted by the club’s media.

“In the past few games, some of you have not been putting in your best to justify the efforts of the Technical Adviser and the coaching crew as well as the management.

“We have raised the hope of our people and when they are already believing in us, we are letting them down.

“All these things can be attributed to the attitude of some of you and I want to advise you to brace up and let’s do this with utmost seriousness.

“The management is disappointed with the level of commitment of some of you. You know I’m always on ground to monitor your trainings and I see what these men (coaches) put up, I see their efforts everyday, but it is disappointing that you guys don’t bring to play all they teach you on the field”.



