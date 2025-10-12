NPFL: Abia Warriors Will Go For Maximum Points Against El-kanemi Warriors — Elu

Abia Warriors forward Wilson Elu says the team is focused on securing maximum points against El-kanemi Warriors, reports Completesports.com.

The Umu Chineke will host El-kanemi in a matchday eight encounter at the Umuahia Township Stadium on Sunday (today).

Imama Amapakabo’s side lost 2-0 to Rangers in a rescheduled fixture in midweek.

Elu Declares War On El-kanemi

Elu opined the Warriors are not making excuses for fatigue but rather are focused on winning the game against El-kanemi.

“As professionals we wouldn’t want to make excuses for fatigue and all that. Yes, there’s a case for that, but as professionals, we are focused on the job at hand, which is to get the job done on Sunday by defeating El-Kanemi Warriors. We are prepared one hundred percent”, Elu told the club’s media.

Not Dwelling On Rangers’ Defeat

Elu further stated that the Warriors have moved on from the Rangers game.

“Our gaffer inculcated in us a progressive mentality, and so, once a game is done and dusted, we move on to the next one. Our focus is on the next home game (against El-Kanemi Warriors). We will not dwell on the Enugu Rangers defeat. We have put that behind us, added the striker.

Following the defeat against Rangers in Enugu, Abia Warriors dropped to 4th position on the league table with 12 points after seven games, while El-Kanemi Warriors are occupying the 7th position with 11 points after the same number of matches.






