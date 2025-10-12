Tottenham Hotspur Enquire About Flying Eagles Winger

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly enquired about Nigeria’s Flying Eagles winger Sani Suleiman as Thomas Frank seeks to strengthen his attacking ranks further.

The Lilywhites welcomed Mohammed Kudus, Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons to Hotspur Way during the summer transfer window, as well as converting Mathys Tel’s loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent move.

However, the Europa League winners are on the hunt for additional reinforcements after a £100m cash injection from the Lewis family, and they have been linked with a couple of notable names, including a £100m-rated Premier League attacker.

Spurs are also rumoured to be interested in reuniting Thomas Frank with one of his former Brentford talents, and according to TEAMTalk, (SportsMole) the club are also keeping a watchful eye on Suleiman.

The 19-year-old – who plays for AS Trencin in the Slovakian top flight has supposedly already been the subject of an enquiry from Tottenham.

The North London giants are said to have been one of several clubs to have watched Suleiman in action for Nigeria at the Under-20 World Cup, where scouts were running the rule over his performances.

However, Spurs will face competition from the likes of Rangers to land the youngster, but they have attempted to steal a march on the competition by asking about his contract situation and possible availability.

Suleiman only has one year left to run on his deal with AS Trencin, but both parties can choose to activate a two-year extension in his contract to prevent him leaving on a free transfer.

For the time being, though, the Nigerian remains fully focused on his development in Slovakia, and he is doing his utmost not to let the ongoing transfer speculation affect him.

German giants Bayer Leverkusen are also understood to have taken a liking to Suleiman, who joined Trencin from Nigerian outfit Akwa United in the summer of 2024.

Comfortable on both the left and right-hand side of the attack, Suleiman represented both the senior and youth teams of Trencin last season, notably scoring in a UEFA Youth League qualifier against Olympiacos.

Now a fully-fledged member of the first team, Suleiman has started the 2025-26 season as he means to go on, scoring two goals and providing one assist in his first five Fortuna Liga matches this term.

He has registered four goals and two helpers in his first 30 appearances for the Slovakian side, but he is only valued at €800,000 (£696,080) by Transfermarkt.

The teenager was also one of Nigeria’s top performers at the recent Under-20 World Cup, providing an assist in a 3-2 group win over Saudi Arabia, but he missed his side’s 4-0 last-16 defeat to Argentina owing to a ban.



