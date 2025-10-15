NPFL: Bendel Insurance Unveil New Technical Adviser Boboye

Kennedy Boboye has been unveiled as the new technical adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL,club, Bendel Insurance.

Boboye’s appointment was confirmed by the Benin Arsenals on Monday.

The 51-year-old takes over from Greg Ikhenoba, who was sacked by the club for poor performance two weeks ago.

Boboye Gets Executive Backing

The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Honourable Amadin Desmond Enabulele, described Boboye’s appointment as a strategic move to revive the club’s fortunes and reestablish its competitive stature in the NPFL.

“This is not just about unveiling a coach — it’s a decisive step toward rebuilding this great club into a consistent contender. Bendel Insurance is not a mid-table team. We are a club with a rich history, passionate supporters, and lofty ambitions,” Enabulele told the club’s media.

Fresh Start For Insurance

He explained that the decision to part ways with the former coach followed a series of poor results that left the team languishing in the lower half of the table.

“We had to act in the best interest of the club, and we have no regrets about that. Our fans and sponsors deserve more, and we are determined to deliver,” he added.

Bendel Insurance will take on Rivers United in a matchday nine encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



