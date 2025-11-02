NPFL: Boboye Rues Missed Chances In Bendel Insurance Draw With Warri Wolves

Bendel Insurance technical adviser Kennedy Boboye is optimistic his team will get things right soon after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Warri Wolves on Saturday.

Alex Oweilayefa gave Insurance the lead after six minutes, while Othuke Egbo equalised for Warri Wolves four minutes before the break.

Insurance are still searching for their first win under Boboye.

The Benin Arsenals have recorded just one win from 10 league outings this season.

Boboye expressed disappointment with his team’s failure to covert the chances they created in the game.

‎The experienced tactician also said that the team will continue to work hard and push for maximum points in their subsequent matches.

‎” We need to keep pushing because we didn’t bargain for the home draws results we are getting. We are going to continue to push because of the situation we are. We prepared very well ahead of this match and got an early goal but we couldn’t maintain the lead. That’s the way football is sometimes,” Boboye told the club’s media.

‎”We don’t have another set of players to do the job,so we will continue to encourage the boys and work harder. I believe strongly that things will change.

“No need to blame ourselves over recruitment,we will keep managing till mid season when we can do some adjustments.

‎We will go back and prepare well for Rivers United. We hope for victory in that match.”

‎Bendel Insurance will host Rivers United in a rescheduled matchday nine fixture on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



