    Nigeria National Teams

    EXCLUSIVE: ‘Nwabali Must Be Protected To Avoid Costly Mistakes’ – Bonfrere Urges Super Eagles

    Bonfrere Jo advises Super Eagles to protect goalkeeper Nwabali during 2026 World Cup qualifiers African play-offs
    Nwabali flanked by Calvin Bassey (l) and Wilfred Ndidi

    Former Nigeria Coach Cautions Against Defensive Lapses

     

    Former Nigeria coach, Jo Bonfrere, has urged Super Eagles defenders to ensure adequate protection for goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifying play-offs in Morocco, Completesports.com reports.

    Bonfrere Jo warns Super Eagles about missing 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Bonfrere Jo

    Bonfrere warned that failing to protect Nwabali could lead to “careless” goals that might cost Nigeria a ticket to the global showpiece billed for Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

    Also Read: Chelle Defends Nwabali, Talks Up Frederick; Speaks On Experience As Super Eagles Head Coach, Captaincy, Playoffs

    Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com from his home in Eijsden, Limburg, the Netherlands, the 79-year-old tactician emphasised that excessive exposure often causes goalkeepers to make costly errors under pressure.

    Nwabali Needs Strong Defensive Support – Bonfrere Jo

    According to the veteran coach, the entire team — not just the defenders — must contribute to defensive duties to shield Nwabali from undue pressure during matches.

    “It’s important to get the defence to effectively protect the goalkeeper. This is not only for the defenders but every player — defenders, midfielders, attackers — they must come back on time to help defend, the same way defenders help out during attack,” Bonfrere told Completesports.com.

    Nwabali

    “This has to start from training. The manager must instruct the players on what to do, and they must practise it. The team must be well organised. When you expose the goalkeeper too much and he faces too much pressure, he’s bound to make mistakes — and that could be costly for the team.”

    Nwabali Criticised For Costly Errors In Previous Matches

    Nwabali has come under criticism recently following a string of errors, notably during Nigeria’s 2–1 win over the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Bonfrere believes the key to avoiding such situations lies in team coordination and discipline.

    Bonfrere Recalls His Glory Days With Nigeria

    Bonfrere Jo remains one of Nigeria’s most successful foreign coaches. In 1996, he guided the Dream Team I — Nigeria’s U-23 men’s football team — to Olympic gold after a thrilling 3–2 win over Argentina in the final.

    Also Read: Nwabali, Bamayi Nominated For 2025 CAF Goalkeeper, Young Player Of The Year Awards

    Four years later, in 2000, he led the Super Eagles to a silver medal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) jointly hosted by Ghana and Nigeria.

    Nwabali, Super Eagles Eye 2026 World Cup Qualification

    The former Dutch international expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, to be hosted for the first time across three countries — Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

    “Super Eagles have top-class players, all of them playing in big clubs across Europe. Unfortunately, they didn’t start the qualifiers well,” he observed.

    “But it’s good they’ve done well in the last two games and now have the opportunity to be in the play-offs. Like cats with nine lives, they’ll now fight in two matches — first against Gabon, and possibly Cameroon or DR Congo — for the ticket.”

     

    By Sab Osuji


