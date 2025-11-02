NPFL: Enyimba End Barren Streak, Abia Warriors Beat Niger Tornadoes Away

Enyimba put an end to their winless streak, edging past Kano Pillars 2-0 in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 11 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

John Bassey gave Enyimba the lead in the 29th minute, while Edidiong Ezekiel doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Abia Warriors recorded the only away win of the day courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Niger Tornadoes in Minna.

Imama Amapakabo’s side led 2-0 at half time through goals from Sunday Megwo and Sunday Akinmoladun.

Abdulrasheed Dabai reduced the deficit for Niger Tornadoes in the second half.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars and Katisna United battled to a 1-1 draw.

Chigozie Ihiejofor gave Katsina United the lead in the fifth minute, while Chukwudi Ekeocha equalised for Shooting Stars 10 minutes later.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Timothy Zachariah scored the decisive goal as Rivers United defeated Nasarawa United 1-0.

Chidera Oparaocha, and Ibifubara Dagogo were on target as Ikorodu City defeated Kun Khalifat 2-0.

El-kanemi Warriors were held to a 0-0 draw by Rangers in Maiduguri.

By Adeboye Amosu



