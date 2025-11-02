Serie A: Orban Grabs Assist In Hellas Verona’s Loss To Inter Milan

Gift Orban provided an assist as Hellas Verona fell 2-1 against Inter Milan at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Inter Milan took the lead in the 16th minute with Piotr Zielinski volleying home after he was set up by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Verona equalised five minutes before the break through Giovane Nascimento.

Nascimento fired into the far corner after he was teed up by a clever pass from Orban.

Orban now has two goal contributions in his last three Serie A games.

The Nigeria international has scored once in five league outings for Verona this season.

Martin Frese scored an own goal in stoppage time to hand Inter Milan maximum points.

Verona are still searching for their first win in Serie A this season.

They occupy 18th position on the table with five points from 10 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



