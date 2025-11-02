Onyedika: Club Brugge Ready For Barcelona Clash

Raphael Onyedika says Club Brugge will approach their UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona with confidence, reports Completesports.com.

Nicky Hayen’s side will host the Spanish club at the Jan Breydel Stadium in a matchday four encounter on Wednesday.

Barcelona are the favourites to win the game, but Onyedika insisted that they won’t be intimidated by the pedigree of their opponent.

“It’s clear to me that it won’t be an easy task again next Wednesday, but nevertheless, everyone here is looking forward to it, that’s a fact. We know what’s coming, but we can’t be afraid,” he told the club’s official website.

Onyedika returned to action for Brugge in the 2-1 win over Dender on Saturday following a short spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The midfielder reflected on his recovery from the injury.

“I worked very hard with the medical staff to return as soon as possible, and today (Saturday) I was able to make my comeback,” added Onyedika.

“It’s not easy to sit on the sidelines and watch your teammates play, but of course i had no other choice.”

By Adeboye Amosu



