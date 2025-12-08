NPFL: Enyimba Coach Ukaegbu Assures Fans Of Strong Comeback After Remo Stars Defeat

Enyimba of Aba stand-in Head Coach, Lawrence Ukaegbu, has hinted at a strong resurgence for the People’s Elephant following their 2–1 defeat by Remo Stars in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 16 fixture at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Completesports.com reports.

The defeat marked Ukaegbu’s third match in charge after former Head Coach, Stanley Eguma, was directed to ‘step aside’ in the wake of a Matchday 13 home loss to Wikki Tourists.

Ukaegbu, known for his calm demeanour and firm tactical approach, insists Enyimba possess the quality and resilience needed to bounce back when faced with adversity.

Ukaegbu Praises Team Spirit Despite Defensive Errors

After the narrow defeat in the ‘battle of the blues’, the interim boss assured the fans that the two-time CAF Champions League winners will return “stronger and hungrier”.

Former Enyimba striker, Victor Mbaoma, put his former side to the sword with two first-half goals, despite a determined showing from the nine-time NPFL champions.

In-form forward Ezekiel Edidiong halved the deficit for the visitors with a superb strike — his third of the campaign — reviving belief among the travelling supporters.

A visibly disappointed but confident Ukaegbu praised his players’ resilience and admitted that lapses in concentration proved costly.

“It was a good game but for the careless mistakes at the back. We have seen the errors, and we will return home to correct them,” Ukaegbu said.

Ukaegbu Highlights Positives and Areas for Improvement

“They are not a bad side, and they played well, just like we did,” the gaffer added in reference to Remo Stars. “But the mistakes we made gave them the edge.”

The former Nigeria youth international maintained a hopeful tone, emphasising that Enyimba will react strongly as they continue their push up the 2025/2026 NPFL table.

Coach Rallies Fans Ahead of NPFL Matchday 17

“The fans should remain calm. We will climb up — that is how Enyimba respond to situations like this. There are still many games to come,” Ukaegbu assured, as the most successful team in the domestic league prepares for a crucial Matchday 17 encounter against Kwara United in Aba on Sunday.

Enyimba currently occupy 13th place on the NPFL log with 20 points heading into the weekend fixture.

By Sab Osuji



