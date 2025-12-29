NPFL: Enyimba Coach Ukaegbu Hails ‘Perfect Christmas Gift’ After 3-0 Win Over 3SC

Enyimba interim coach, Lawrence Ukaegbu, has expressed pride in his rampant Elephants following their emphatic 3-0 thumping of traditional rivals Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in the Matchday 19 fixture of the 2025/2026 NPFL at Enyimba International Stadium Aba on Sunday 28 December 2025, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba Dominate Shooting Stars In Matchday 19 Clash

Ufere Chinedu put the nine-time champions ahead in the 15th minute, before Ezekiel Edidiong doubled Enyimba’s advantage five minutes from time. It was Edidiong’s fourth goal of the season.

People’s Elephant’s Firepower Shines As Edidiong, Morata Score

Chidera Michael (‘Morata’) sealed the convincing win in stoppage time with his sixth goal of his debut campaign in the Nigerian top flight, putting the game beyond the reach of the Oluyole Warriors.

Enyimba Move Up NPFL Table After Christmas Victory

The victory propelled the two-time CAF Champions League winners to eighth position on the NPFL standings with 26 points, rounding off the first stanza of the season on a positive note.

Coach Ukaegbu Praises Players’ Commitment

A delighted Ukaegbu, a former Nigeria junior international, heaped praise on his players for a job well done as Enyimba handed a perfect ‘Christmas gift’ to the club’s fans, supporters, management and the people of Abia State.

“Yeah, the scores and the win were important for us to move up the table,” Ukaegbu said.

“That was our plan — to step into the New Year with victory, and as God would have it, we got the desired result: three points and three goals.”

Enyimba Tactical Tweaks Paying Off – Ukaegbu

On Enyimba’s improved attacking output, the gaffer explained that tactical adjustments have played a key role.

“We went back to the drawing board and made some changes in our tactics and formation. You can see that even in away games, we are scoring goals, and we intend to consolidate on that,” he noted.

Enyimba Set For Strong Second-Round Push

Looking ahead to the title race, Ukaegbu expressed optimism that Enyimba are well-positioned for a strong second-half surge.

“The league is just starting. We have just ended the first phase, and Enyimba will explode in the second round. We are aiming to finish very high on the log,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



